krisa Turtleneck Mini Dress in Black. - size M (also in S, L) 100% poly. Partially lined. Slip-on styling. Smocked neck and waist. Tiered skirt. Made in USA. KISA-WD378. K-2288RE. Designer Krisabelle Ann Tan is a progeny of the fashion industry. With an extensive background in fashion and the industry, her collections reveal how she feels about clothing. She found that it was hard to find a piece that took you easily from day to night, and in the lack-thereof, she made a decision to launch her own line sophistication and multi-purpose clothing became her goal. Krisa is feminine and functional, well-presented and clean; just what every woman needs in her wardrobe.