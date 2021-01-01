Turtles Are Awesome Im Awesome Im A Sea Turtle Beach Womens Tote Bag

Turtles Are Awesome I Am Awesome Therefore I Am A Turtle hoodie is a Great outfit for Turtle lovers, Tortoise lover, reptile lover, or animal lover. Great graduation gift for biology science major students and zookeeper. Do you love sea turtles? Then share the love of Sea Turtles and show your support for the Ocean animals with this graphic design tee. Perfect Birthday or Christmas sea turtle gifts for women. toddlers ,boys and girls 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.