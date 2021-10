Moncler Grenoble - Moncler Grenoble's black Tuta ski suit is a streamlined alpine option with wide shoulder straps and a low scoop front that makes it ideal for layering. The smooth waterproof soft-shell material is shaped with contoured seams, an elasticated back panel and flared legs for a flattering silhouette, then features reinforced panels at the inner ankles for durability over boots. Team it with a padded jacket on the slopes.