From tux logos

Tux Mascot Penguin Linux Logo Tote Bag

$18.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Do you use Linux? You will absolutely love this design! Why? Because on it is the official mascot of the Linux kernel and the Linux operating system (OS), which is a penguin. If you enjoy using Linux, you'll enjoy this design as well! This design features the official Linux mascot/logo. This penguin's name is Tux which is short for tuxedo. Tux is the most common icon for Linux and is well-known as the symbol of Linux. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com