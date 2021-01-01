TV Speakers for Hard of Hearing, Portable TV Soundbox, Seniors Hearing Assistance Speaker for TV with Headphone Jack (TV Need Audio Output or 3.5mm.

EXCELLENT TV SPEAKER Speaker for TV with transfer technology provides you superb sound quality with no time delay. Great TV speaker for seniors, hard of hearing or hearing impaired. The TV Speaker volume knob works independently from your TV's volume, so you can turn the TV volume down or completely off without disturbing others. MULTI-FUNCTION The hearing assistance TV speaker is compatible with all home theater systems, hi-fis and stereos, and other multimedia players, such as TV/PC, MP3/MP4, CD/DVD. PORTABLE TV SOUNDBOX transferring distance of the tv sound box is up to 30m/100 feet, the transmitter can match up to 50pcs of speaker boxes, and it has smaller size, lightweight and easy-carry handle design, so you can bring the cordless speaker anywhere, never miss any dialogue. HEADPHONE JACK The TV sound amplifier is a perfect replacement of tv headphones to free your ears from heavy and uncomfortable on/in ear headsets, as well as there is 3.5mm headset port f