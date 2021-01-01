Performance gets a lift in the Nike Golf TW Dry Course Jacquard Polo with a breathable fabric to perform at the highest levels of play. This newly designed polo has been engineered to the exact specifications of Tiger Woods. Pull-on style with a standard collar and snap-up placket. Dri-FIT moisture-wicking technology draws perspiration towards the fabric surface where it can evaporate. Nike Flex fabric stretches with your body allowing unrestricted movement and accelerated dry time. Finished with a signature Nike Swoosh on the left sleeve and a TW logo on the back yoke. Designed with and allover angular line pattern. 100% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 31 in Chest Measurement: 44 in Sleeve Length: 16 in Product measurements were taken using size LG. Please note that measurements may vary by size.