Balmain Tweed High-Waisted Miniskirt

Chic tweed miniskirt textured with a subtle shimmer adorned with pockets with logo embossed buttons. Front-zip closure Front welt pockets 55% viscose/20% polyamide/16% acrylic/7% polyurethane/2% virgin wool Dry clean Made in France SIZE & FIT About 35" length Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND In 1945, founder Pierre Balmain made his well-received debut of opulent, ultra-feminine designs. Known today for its iconic blazers, impeccably constructed dresses and signature fragrances, the brand continues its dedication to masterful tailoring and elegance under the helm of Creative Director Olivier Rousteing. Designer Rtw - Balmain > Balmain > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Balmain. Color: Dark Blue. Size: 4.