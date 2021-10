The stylish Tweed Print Kick-front Jacquard Pant in white/black will transition easily from a day at work to a fun night out! This stylish pant is fitted on the hips and thighs, so you may want to size up depending on your fit preference. The pants also run longer than most Clara Sunwoo pants. Features a front slit for peekaboo ankle effect and perfect for showing off a pair of heels!