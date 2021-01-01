Hartmann Luggage Tweed Legend Voyager Spinner Garment Bag Natural Tweed - Hartmann Luggage Garment Bags

When the journey is as important as the destination, the Tweed Legend collection is the distinctive choice. Tweed Legend melds classic, sophisticated style with contemporary design throughout. The iconic tweed exterior is treated for weather and stain resistance and crafted for an effortlessly tailored finish that will shine through years of travel. With heritage craftsmanship and style, Tweed Legend accompanies the most memorable journeys. Exterior Features:. 100 Nylon tweed fabric offers durability, style, and long-lasting stain resistance. Signature figure 8 handle and trim are crafted from rich, top quality full grain leather. Ergonomic 12-position contoured pull handle ensures a comfortable, customized grip every time. Revolutionary new wheel design incorporates hardened steel cartridge bearing wheels for the ultimate stability and maneuverability. Travel cover to protect the bag during transit. Integrated identification makes it easy to securely label your luggage. Interior Features:. Dual interior hanger brackets allow optimal, closet-to-bag packing. Removable, padded extension panel ensures wrinkle free packing for longer garments.