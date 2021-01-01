Maeve Tweed Mini Dress By Maeve in Black Size 16W

For a retro-chic twist on everyday sophistication, opt for this darling tweed mini dress. We love styling it with knee-high boots and a hat for an effortlessly sweet ensemble. About Maeve The name " Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and best of all exclusively ours.