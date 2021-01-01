Twilight Paisley Little-Hipster

This is the Vera Bradley Little Hipster Crossbody in the "Twilight Paisley" pattern. When the time comes for stylish convenience, this little hipster has you covered. The front zip compartment has four card slips, and a bill slip, and is gusseted for easy access. The slip pocket on the back has a hidden magnetic closure. And there is a zip pocket inside, a top zip closure, an adjustable crossbody/shoulder strap, and silver tone hardware. The bag is fashioned from lightweight quilted cotton, with a signature poly satin lining. Pattern placement varies making each bag unique. Click on the "Mimi's Gift Gallery" boutique page to find other bags and accessories in the Twilight Paisley pattern. The dimensions are 9 ¾" wide x 6 ½" high x 1 ½" deep with a 56" adjustable crossbody/ shoulder strap.