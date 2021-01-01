Fat Cat Twin Pack 19g Steel Tip Dart Set

With two full sets of darts included, the Fat Cat Twin Pack 19 g Steel Tip Dart Set is perfect for starting up a game with a friend. This steel tip darts set includes six darts in two colors to get the competition going. The wide glide flights and aerodynamic shaft ensure precise, accurate shots, while the durable barrels stand up to long-lasting play. Improve your game and enjoy playing with these Fat Cat darts. FEATURES: Steel tip dart set Includes two complete dart sets Polypro wide glide flights ensure your throws zip through the air Aerodynamic convex nylon shafts Barrel Material: Tungzite Knurled bands with hand painted rings for better grip White set and red set both feature Fat Cat graphics Includes (6) barrels, shafts, and flights Manufacturer’s 90-day warranty Fat Cat