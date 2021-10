Designed with extra love, these high-waisted leggings come with a heart-shape, Peruvian rock print that elongates the legs and draws attention to the calves, for a toned, tough, and sweet style. Creamy smooth and versatile, this pant maximizes performance activity, support, and comfort. Our founder was hiking with her best friend in Peru, and came across the most beautiful rock, and said this needs to go on a pair of yoga pants. The Twin Soul Rock Legging was born, and the rest is history!