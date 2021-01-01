Fred Perry Twin Tipped Shirt

The Fred Perry Slim Fit Twin Tipped Polo Shirt is the perfect choice for a mod, fashionisto, or anything in between. Modern slim fit tapers at the waist and sleeves with a slightly extended hem. Twin tipped stripes at collar and cuffs finish the iconic look. Signature Laurel Wreath embroidery at chest. Pique-knit polo shirt. Rib-knit collar and cuffs. Two-button placket. Short sleeves. Straight hemline. Style# M3600. 100% cotton. Machine wash, hang dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.