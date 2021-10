Women's Soul Naturalizer Twinkle Wide Calf Medium/Wide Tall Shaft Boot features a faux-leather upper in a knee-high, block-heel boot style with a round toe. Pull-on entry with inside zipper. All-Thru comfort: soft foam lining and arch support with memory foam. This style is made using thoughtful materials. Consciously packaged: 100% of our shoe boxes are made of 80% recycled paper and soy-based ink.