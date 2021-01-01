Brazos 41" Twisted Sassafras Handcrafted Wood Walking Stick Trekking Pole Cane,

This beautiful, lightweight walking stick is our best-seller for good reason. Don't be surprised if people ask where you got it! With its distinct reddish bark, and its stunning, majestic twist, the Twisted Sassafras Walking Stick is easily one of our more sought-after hiking staffs -- a prized possession for hikers and collectors alike. Our Twisted Sassafras Walking Stick is made from the finest wood that is meticulously cut, sanded, and sprayed with a protective clear coat lacquer to bring out its natural beauty. The leather strap at the top helps you get a secure grip on the walking stick. The rubber tip helps you gain more traction. Each walking stick is made in the USA by master woodworkers. Handcrafted, one at a time, so no two are exactly alike. Comes in four convenient sizes or can be easily sized down with a hand saw.