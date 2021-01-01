Lemaire Twisted Shirt in Purple 100% cotton. Made in Romania. Machine wash. Front button closure with internal wrap tie. Buttoned cuffs. Poplin fabric. LEMF-WS55. W 211 SH254 LF353. About the designer: After stepping down as the creative director for Hermès, French designer Christophe Lemaire partnered with his life and business partner, Sarah-Linh Tran, to focus on his eponymous label. Influenced by the cosmopolitan streets of Paris, Lemaire evokes serene and contemporary lines based on uniformity and stability with the purpose of building one’s wardrobe with each passing season. The beautifully made, fuss-free collection proves that clothing can be simultaneously practical and sensual.