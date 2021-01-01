Two Drop Earrings - Rachel Comey x Target Gold

Unique shaping and a sleek color palette make the Two Drop Earrings from Rachel Comey x Target a lovely addition to just about any outfit. These drop earrings feature a gold-tone triangular post that hugs the ears with a post-back closure, linked to a gold-toned, semi-rounded drop for a polished design. Whether worn to elevate everyday casualwear or to complement a night-out look, these gold-tone earrings are sure to bring extra flair to your accessories collection. With a modern take on femininity, Rachel Comey brings her understated, everyday glamour to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. At once both urban and elegant, her thoughtful designs are universally loved for their sculptural silhouettes and playful details. Gender: female. Age Group: adult.