The perfect bag for those days on the go, the Vans Two Fold Crossbody bag features a stylish color-block design and versatile profile. Crossbody purse in a sturdy polyester with a color-block design. Roomy main compartment for your daily essentials. Flap with logo detailing and hook-and-loop closure. Removable shoulder strap with belt-loop option for versatile carry. Front zip pocket under flap for additional storage. 100% polyester. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 6 in Middle Width: 6 in Top Width: 6 in Depth: 1 1 2 in Height: 5 in Strap Length: 54 in Strap Drop: 27 in Weight: 3 oz