Two titles Son and Son-in-law Son-in-law Tote Bag

Did you think with a Son-in-law fan like a Son sayings with Parents-in-law and Child-in-law outfits. A Quote for Family-in-law and like sayings. I have two titles Son and Son-in-law and I rock them both 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.