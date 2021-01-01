Feel relaxed and ready for the day when you wear this LAUREN Ralph Lauren Two-Tone Cotton-Modal Cardigan Sweater! A closet essential, the classic cardigan sweater gets a modern refresh with a bold contrast placket, hem, and cuffs. Slim fit. Intended to hit at the hip. V-neck. Buttoned placket. Rounded hem. 60% cotton, 40% modal. Machine washable. Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Measurements: â¢ Length: 22 in. â¢ Sleeve length: 24 in. Imported.