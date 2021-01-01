From dkny

Dkny Two-Tone Medium Hoop Earrings, 1.5"

$29.40 on sale
($42.00 save 30%)
In stock
Buy at macys

Description

Dkny Two-Tone Medium Hoop Earrings, 1.5" Jewelry & Watches Fashion Jewelry - Earrings

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com