Carbon38's head-turning Two-Tone Rib 7/8 Legging is done in an iridescent performance fabric so the color changes as you move. Featuring a high rise with slightly cropped legs and a wide, double-faced waistband that keeps you smooth and contoured. Textured and on-trend, this flattering pair is made with comfort in mind. Pair with the matching Two Tone Cami Bra for a head-to-toe psychedelic look.