Loro Piana's ribbed scarf has been knitted in Italy from the brand's cashmere Coarsehair® - a material that's carefully sourced from the protective, outermost layer of a goat's coat and spun into a particularly insulating yarn. This subtle two-tone version is cream on one side and beige on the other, so you can alternate it depending on your outfit. Wear it with: [The Row Skirt id1292769], [The Row Top id1265670], [The Row Shirt id1292771].