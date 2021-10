Italian made twisted cable bracelet is a modern industrial piece with touches of gold plate and precious stones for a soft finish. . Stainless steel twisted band with 18K gold plate and citrine capped cuff bracelet. Hinged closure. Comfortably fits a 6.5-7.5" wrist. Made in Italy Do not wear in the shower or pool. Avoid soap, perfumes, cosmetics, or chemicals. Use a clean, soft polishing cloth to remove any dirt or tarnish. 18K gold plate, stainless steel, citrine