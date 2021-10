Dual band antenna VHF/UHF with frequency 144/430MHz; never interrupt frequency at all Max power 10W allows you boost your signal and extend receiving; works great for most applications Connector SMA-Female for convenient use; tiny size with 6.6cm Great alternative and very durable; very flexible and will not break when bent SMA-F antenna for RT29 RT-5R RT5 RT-5RV RT21V RT86 RT7 RT6 RT84 RT78 RT43 RT26 RT56 RT72 RB25 RT53 RT54 RT23 Ailunce HD1 UV5R UV-82 BF-F8HP Kenwood TK-250 and more