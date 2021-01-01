Two Way Radio Earpiece with Mic VOXPTT Walkie Talkie 2 Pin Surveillance Headset with Clear Acoustic Tube Earbud

2 PIN RADIO EARPIECE: Compatible with Baofeng UV-5R UV-5RA UV82 BF-888S, Kenwood TK-370 TH-F6 ProTalk, Retevis H-777 RT21 RT7, Arcshell AR-5 radios. More compatible listed in description. CLEAR CALLS: Noise canceling covert acoustic tube delivers crisp sound even in noisy places, no distortion or frequency jumpseasy. Provides greater focus and concentration. EASY HANDS: Walkie talkie earpiece with mic, inline PTT/VOX switch. So you can keep in touch with your teammates by continuous call or discrete way to speak and listen. COMFORTABLE FIT: The radio handset is fit snugly in the ear. Coiled cord provides a comfortable wearing experience even under a helmet. DURABLE STRUCTURE: Radio earpiece with long PU wire cable, build for last. Excellent for use in police military theme park wedding nightclubs bars paintball security restaurants hotels bouncer warehouses and noisy environments. 45 days money-back guarantee and 24 months