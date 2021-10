A slim-fitting mock-neck top and checkered crop pants were made for each other in this undeniably chic jumpsuit finished with gleaming hardware at the waist. The wide-leg bottoms lend stunning movement and style to your look, making it perfect for the office, an event or the dance floor. 46" length, 17" inseam, 43" leg opening (size 8) Back zip closure Mock neck Long sleeves Lined 67% rayon, 28% nylon, 5% spandex Hand wash, line dry Imported