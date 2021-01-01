Nokia E3102 TWS Wireless Earphones Bluetooth 5.1 Headphones HD Call Noise Cancelling Earbuds with Microphone Waterproof Touch Control Gaming.

The new Bluetooth 5.1 chip connection is faster and more stable, making it easier to play and more enjoyable. ENC environment noise reduction calls are clearer. Dual-host headset, regardless of primary and secondary, easy to switch between single ear and binaural mode. Open the cover and connect immediately, the battery level is clear at a glance, and the boot/pairing is done in one go. The headset has a single battery life of 6.5 hours, and the charging compartment can recharge the headset 3.5 times. The total battery life can reach 29 hours, and the music is continuously connected with full power.