Made by hand in Italy, our Tye Slides showcase a combined sense of modernity and elegance. Crafted in supple Italian leather with twin knot straps across the bridge and set on a grounding rubber sole, they are the ultimate in every day chic. Wear them to ground wispy dresses and with denim on Sundays. What We Love: Showcasing a combined sense of modernity and elegance, our Tye Slides are oh-so-soft, making them the perfect choice for all day, every day.