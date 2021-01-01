Minimal design maximum versatility. The streamlined Tyler carries you through the day with its effortless 24/7 style. A smaller version than the original the Signature canvas Carryall 28 is perfectly organized with a center zip compartment and multifunction pockets for your phone and other small essentials. Trimmed with refined leather it's finished with a leather hangtag and our Signature charm for an iconic touch. Coach Tyler Carryall 28 In Signature Canvas - Women's - Brass/tan Rust