By Dyln Tyler Jacket. - size S (also in L, M, XS) By Dyln Tyler Jacket. - size S (also in L, M, XS) 100% cotton. Made in China. Dry clean recommended. Front button closure. Breast pockets. Lightweight denim with contrast stitching detail. Item not sold as a set. Due to the unique wash, colors and patterns may vary slightly. BYDR-WO1. DL0998. BY.DYLN dresses the open-minded, strong, and independent woman who isn't afraid to push boundaries. Not one to be conventional, her expressive style gives off a bit of teasing attitude. Core track essentials, signature ribbing, slouchy 90s cuts and form-fitting silhouettes make up BY.DLYN's collection, all rooted in the brand's DNA: feminine designs with a touch of masculine energy.