Dermaroller Tympacur Night Rejuvenator Regenerating Face Serum - Hyaluronic Acid Myoxinol Collagen Vitamin A & E Help to Tighten Renew and Regulate Tired Dry Blemished Skin - 1.7 oz I0111313

Tympacur Night Rejuvenator Regenerating Face Serum by Dermaroller works while you sleep to regenerate your skin so you wake up with a face that is refreshed For best results, clean your face thoroughly before use. We recommend Tympacur Happy Skin Cleanser. Shake the dispenser, then with a pea-sized amount of the serum, gently massage into the skin Myoxinol, a complex of ingredients including okra plant extract & dextrin, gently smoothes existing lines. Elastin and soluble collagen nourish the skin and provide it with intensive moisture Vitamin A activates skin metabolism, helps to reduce wrinkle depth and has a regulating effect on blemished skin. Vitamin E helps the skin to actively recover during sleep and to appear younger again The night rejuvenator serum will make a wonderful addition to your skincare routine. Best for tired, dry and damaged skin