Crafted in nylon, this streamlined yet spacious backpack is equipped with a multitude of smart interior and exterior organizational pockets. Top handle Adjustable backpack straps Top zip closure Two outside zip pockets Side zip pockets (one with waterproof lining) Zip laptop compartment Back quick-access pocket Four inside pockets Two inside card pockets Inside iPad pocket Two inside zip pockets Inside pen loop. Center Core - Luggage > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. TUMI. Color: Black.