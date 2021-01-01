Type 1 Diabetes Awareness - Vintage Style USA American Flag Tote Bag

If you or someone you love is diabetic or fighting low blood sugar, then this vintage gray and blue aware ribbon design is for you. Perfect for matching family and friends during group walks and events. November is Diabetes Health Awareness Month! Show support and love with this powerful family support design. Show everyone struggling with diabetes that you support them. This design is perfect for military veterans, caregivers, moms and dads alike. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.