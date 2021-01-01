Type 2 Diabetes Cookbook: BREAKFAST and SMOOTHIES - 50 Diabetic-Friendly Low Carb, Low Sugar, Low Fat, High Protein Frittata, Breakfast Casserole, Pan

50 Diabetic-Friendly Low Carb, Low Sugar, Low Fat, High Protein Frittata, Breakfast Casserole, Pancakes, Oats and Smoothie RecipesIn this book, Stella and Selena will show you how to delicious, nutrients-packed, energizing breakfast to help you kick start for a day. This book includes:1.) An at-a-glance nutrition summary table 2.) 50 Diabetic-Friendly Low Carb, Low Sugar, Low Fat, High Protein Frittata, Breakfast Casserole, Pancakes, Oats and Smoothie RecipesAll recipes in this book are Diabetic-friendly with under 30g carbs, 10g sugar and 10g fat per serving. Look at the list of recipes provided in this book below and see it for yourself.FRITTATA/ CASSEROLE RECIPESSalsa Turkey Veggie CupsChicken and Egg MuffinsItalian Chicken and Broccoli FrittataGarlic Shrimp and Veggie FrittataCheesy Salmon and Tomato FrittataMediterranean Zucchini and Spinach FrittataMexican Black Bean FrittataBacon, egg and oats CasseroleTofu Spinach QuicheButternut Squash and Kale CasserolePANCAKE RECIPES10-Minute Protein WaffleCheesy Ham and Spinach WaffleApple Cinnamon PancakesPumpkin Pie PancakesCarrot Cake PancakesCinnamon Roll PancakesGingerbread PancakesDouble Chocolate PancakesBlueberry Cinnamon PancakesZucchini and Yogurt PancakesSMOOTHIE RECIPESChocolate Coconut ParadiseAlmond Joy ShakeLemon Cheesecake SmoothiesDouble Chocolate DelightPeanut Butter BombLime and Yogurt ShakeGreen Tea Latte ShakeApple Cucumber SmoothieCoconut Chai Latte SmoothieFrench Toast SmoothieBanana Tofu SmoothieGolden Turmeric Yogurt SmoothieApple Cottage Cheese SmoothieBlack Bean Chocolate SmoothieGingerbread and Bean SmoothiePumpkin Pie SmoothieGinger Beet Tofu SmoothieLime and Kale SmoothieChocolate Berry SmoothieStrawberry DelightsPumpkin Pie SmoothieChocolate Peanut Butter SmoothieApple Pie smoothieCarrot Cake SmoothieCoconut Dream SmoothieOVERNIGHT OATS RECIPESChocolate Overnight OatsBerries Overnight OatsPeanut Butter Banana Overnight OatsPumpkin Spice Overnight OatsSnickerdoodle Overnight OatsAll recipes in this book are completed with details regarding cooking time, ingredients, direction, serving information and full nutritional content, so you will have all the necessary knowledge to follow the plans.Grab this new cookbook today and discover how you can still enjoy your food. Don't take a pass on these wonderful recipes!