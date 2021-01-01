Type C Headphones, in-Ear Wired Earbuds with Microphone & Volume Control Mic Earphones for Note 10/20 Galaxy S20/S21 Plus/Ultra, Pixel 4/5 and.

Type C compatible - adapter free! Experience pumping sound with V100C Earbud headphones COMFORT: The pair includes 3 size silicone gels ensuring ears of all shapes and sizes find a well suited, comfortable fit. A great fit also helps to improve noise isolation HD AUDIO: Every pair is RVRB-8 digitally tuned to provide its listener with powerful and accurate sound. Full-range frequency response and rich bass combine for great sound with a well-balanced profile. Bass is punchy and firm providing full-body voluminous sound IN-LINE REMOTE: The 4ft cord features a convenient built-in remote that provides easy access to all playback controls such as play/pause volume adjustments BEYOND THE BOX: We love these earphones and bet that you will too! Peace of mind comes standard with every pair - Backed by our Satisfaction Guarantee.