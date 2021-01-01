Type One Tough, Type 1 Diabetes graphic tee, T1D design T-Shirt

Are you a type 1 diabetic? Show off your T1D strength and CGM muscles while raising awareness for the type 1 diabetes community. Makes a great conversation starter to educate others on what it really means to live the type 1 life Insulin dependent? This original type one tough design makes the perfect holiday, diaversary, birthday, Christmas or "just because" present for the type 1 warriors in your life. Make sure to get yours before Type 1 Diabetes Awareness month in November Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem