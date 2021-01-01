Silver-tone stainless steel case with a silver-tone stainless steel bracelet. Uni-directional rotating silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Black dial with luminous hands and Arabic hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 12 hour. Breguet Calibre 550 automatic movement with a 45-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Round case shape, case size: 33.5 mm, case thickness: 11.8 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Type Xx Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Breguet Type XX Transatlantique Black Dial Chronograph Automatic Ladies Watch 4820STD2S76.