Tyrannosaurus rex T-rex Dinosaur Decoration Retro Vintage T-Shirt

The Tyrannosaurus rex is your favourite dinosaur? If you are a fan of Tyrannosaurus dinos, then this 60s, 70s, 80s shirt in vintage retro design is just right. Wear it while watching skeleton at the museum park or watch the dinosaur film The perfect gift idea for boys girls and all Tyrannosaurus rex T-rex fans who love this fantastic dinosaur. The retro vintage outfit is a great gift for all dinosaur fans for a birthday or for the next dinosaur themed party. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem