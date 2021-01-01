TYYW Headset, E900 PRO Gaming Headset Gamer 7.1 Surround Sound Wired Game Headphones with Microphone Suitable for Xbox/PC/PS4/Laptop

? Removable Dual Interfaces Design: USB and 3.5mm audio interfaces are used. Two removable deigns, while compatible with PC devices, also support multiple mobile deviecs. Plug and play, providing more choices and making the scenes of sound more diversified. Note: 7.1 surround sound is only available on PC with USB cable. Immersive 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound: Create an immersive gaming experience with stereo surround sound in the game. Accurate sound positioning, easy identification of enemy positions, to avoid surprise attack, defear the enemy to win. Multi-platform Compitable: 7.1 surround sound gaming headsets works for PS4/ PS4 Pro/ Xbox One S/ Xboe One/ PC/ Mac/ Nintendo Switch/ PSP/ Laptop/ Smartphones and other devices with standard 3.5mm audio jack and USB interfaces. An extra adapter is required for old-version Xbox controller; Nintendo Switch doesn't support microphone feature on gaming headset. Noise Isolating Microphone: gaming headphones integrated onmi-directiona