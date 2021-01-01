UNITE Hair U LUXURY Pearl Honey Shampoo (8.5 oz.)

UNITE Hair's U LUXURY Pearl & Honey Shampoo creates a rich, creamy lather that cleanses hair without stripping moisture. Packed with ingredients like organic Hawaiian white honey, argan oil and crushed pearl powder, this luxurious shampoo nourishes, hydrates and restores, leaving hair healthy, voluminous and full of shine.Key Ingredients:Organic Hawaiian White Honey: moisturizes, strengthens and fortifies hairArgan Oil: conditions and softens hair while adding weightless shinePanthenol: provitamin B adds weightless volume and increased shineCrushed Pearl Powder: hydrates and revitalizes hair while adding nutrients to protect hairKey Benefits:Rich, creamy lather cleans without stripping hairAdds nutrients and hydrationHeals and repairs hairColor safeProvides thermal protection