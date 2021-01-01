U.S. Polo Assn. French Terry Pant Women's

Approx. Featured Model Measurements: Height: 5'10", Waist: 26", Bust: 33", Hips: 36"Featured model is wearing a size SMid rise 10.75"23" inseamPull-on elastic waistband with drawstring2 open front pocketsStraight leg and ankle openingFeatures U.S. Polo Assn. mid-size embroidery logo at frontMore to Love: A soft, comfy loungewear pant that's perfect for the gym, running errands, or staying comfy and cool on the go.100% CottonMachine washableImportedU.S. Polo Assn. French Terry Sweatpants for Women