Light Denim Blue & Pink Pajama Set - Women & Plus. Catch some Z's in this coordinating set that features breathable cotton fabric and a touch of stretch. Size note: This item has a junior fit, which runs slimmer and shorter than standard missy sizes. If you prefer a roomier fit, we recommend ordering a size up.Includes top and bottomsSize M: 24'' inseam; 30'' long from high point of shoulder to hem100% cottonHand wash; hang dryImported