Camouflage-plated stainless steel case and bracelet. Uni-directional rotating camouflage-plated bezel. Camouflage dial with luminous white hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display between the 3 and 4 o'clock position. Invicta caliber : NH35A automatic movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 52 mm. Case thickness: 20 mm. Band width: 30 mm. Fold over clasp with a safety release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. U.s. Navy Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Invicta U.S. Navy Automatic Camouflage Dial Mens Watch 34679.