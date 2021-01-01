From u.s. polo assn.

U.S. Polo Assn. Concept One Cotton Adjustable Curved Brim Baseball Cap with Embroidered Small Pony Logo, Navy Blue, One Size

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

U.S POLO BASEBALL HAT: Cotton adjustable hat with an embroidered iconic polo player logo on the front, and U.S Polo Assn. lettering stitched onto the back of the cap ONE SIZE FITS ALL: Ball cap features an adjustable metal slider on the back to allow for easy resizing for a snug and comfortable fit on heads of all shapes and sizes 100% COTTON: Soft cap is composed of lightweight and durable cotton fabric to allow for instant comfort when worn, and features a curved brim with stitching to keep the Sun's UV rays out of your eyes HAND WASH ONLY: Recommended for hand washing only, lay flat to dry, do not iron

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com