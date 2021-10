Stay warm and undetected no matter the weather with the UA® Men’s Mid Season Reversible Wool Base Leggings. The sweat wicking material wicks sweat to keep you dry for a whole day in the field. Design Next-to-skin without the squeeze. Reversible with a camo side and a solid side Lightweight wool-blend that feels and acts like wool Gives you warmth when you need it Material wicks sweat and dries really fast Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes