UA Men's Ridge Reaper WINDSTOPPER Vest, Medium, Brown

Keep the wind at bay with the UA® Men’s Ridge Reaper® WINDSTOPPER® Vest. The technology in this vest will repel water while staying breathable for a comfortable day in the field. Technology UA Storm technology repels water without sacrificing breathability GORE-TEX® WINDSTOPPER® technology offers total windproofness Maximum breathability, keeping you protected from even the harshest weather Design Brushed microfleece inner is soft, stretchy and delivers superior warmth Woven overlays provide added durability and protection where you need it Quiet construction prevents fabric from rustling, helping you stay silent 2-way front zipper Mock neck collar construction for added coverage and warmth Internal, adjustable bungee hem Zip secure hand pockets and internal chest pocket Zip secure, chest communications pockets