Ingenuity meets versatility to form the Team Effort UConn Huskies Embroidered Face/Club Tri-Fold Towel. This dual-textured towel features woven ribs designed to remove dirt from your clubs and a highly absorbent, sheared velour panel to wick away moisture. A carabineer clip located on top secures the towel to your bag or cart for maximum convenience. A boldly embroidered, full-color team trademark shows everyone on the course your support for the Huskies . FEATURES: UConn Huskies Embroidered Tri-Fold Towel Dual-textured design allows for remarkable versatility Innovative woven ribs designed to capture and remove dirt from clubs Highly absorbent, sheared velour elements wick away moisture for comfort Boldly embroidered, full-color team trademark for recognizable team spirit Carabineer clip located on top secures towel to your bag or cart Tri-Fold Towel measures approximately 24” x 16” Officially Licensed Collegiate Product