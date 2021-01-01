FOREO UFO Activated Masks - Glow Addict (6 count)

UFO Activated Masks in Glow Addict by FOREO massages deep below the surface to deliver soft, smooth skin that lasts. Infused with nourishing ingredients like pearl extract and vitamin E, this illuminating face mask works to unveil a more radiant and even complexion.Key Ingredients:Pearl Extract: rich in nutrients that help to moisturize the skin and promote regenerationVitamin E: a powerful antioxidant that protects the skin from free-radical damage and helps prevent moisture loss by strengthening the skin’s natural barrier Key Benefits:Visibly brightens and evens skin toneBoosts dull, lackluster skinIncreases skin luminosity for a radiant, healthy-looking glowTip: Needs to be paired with UFO or UFO mini device by FOREO. Start your day with this brightening mask to reveal a glowing complexion and a smooth canvas for makeup application. Follow treatment with your normal skin care routine.